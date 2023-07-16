GM's Cadillac Lyriq EV: A Symphony of Delays and Excuses in Production and Delivery. Are YOU Buying It?

General Motors (GM) is facing challenges in building and delivering the Cadillac Lyriq EV due to several factors. Firstly, the global semiconductor shortage has significantly impacted the automotive industry, causing delays in production across multiple manufacturers. GM, like others, relies heavily on these chips for various vehicle systems, leading to bottlenecks and slower assembly. Additionally, transitioning to electric vehicles involves new technologies and supply chain adjustments, further complicating the production process. Moreover, the Lyriq represents a significant shift for Cadillac, requiring extensive testing and fine-tuning to meet customer expectations. While GM is committed to overcoming these obstacles, the confluence of industry-wide disruptions and the complexities of EV development has contributed to the challenges faced in building and delivering the Cadillac Lyriq EV.



Ok, so that paragraph sounds like a PR answer. WE want to know from YOU what you think the REAL reason is?



You'd think they were trying to build a Mars Rover.



We're calling BS. How about YOU?



And as you can see from this tweet, many customers have had enough.



For a laugh before you comment, look at some of these GEM quotes lauding this dodo of an EV.



“The electric Cadillac Lyriq is the company’s best SUV yet”



Peter Valdes-Dapena CNN Business



“The Lyriq drives like a remastered version of a classic Cadillac.”



“When it comes to selling EVs, GM is finally taking the gloves off.”



Stephen Edelstein Digital Trends



“The New Standard of the World. The New Measurement of Greatness. Cadillac ads have been promising buyers something new for so long that the whole line has gotten pretty old. Except that this time they really mean it. The all-electric Cadillac Lyriq is so new that it is quite literally unprecedented, an entirely fresh rethink of how an automobile should be constructed around a wholly new form of propulsion, wrapped in an absorbing design largely unlocked from the handcuffs of overbearing brand-identity templates. The Lyriq is as new as new gets.”



“It is the future—or at least an early draft of the future, and it is finally, without question, and most definitely “all-new.”



Aaron Robinson Hagerty



“2023 Cadillac Lyriq SUVOTY Review: Bespoke Luxury”



Motor Trend



BESPOKE! LOLOLOLOL



Chime in Spies, this should be fun...



















I guess Cadillac can’t build the Lyric, I’ve had money down for 2 years and their production is dismal. I’m out. pic.twitter.com/cbeO0mwi2s — Doug Crown (@Bellagiotime) July 16, 2023



