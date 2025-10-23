GM's California Design Center Goes Up In Flames - Over 100 Firefighters Respond To Suspected EV Fire

More than 100 firefighters and a hazardous materials team batttled a fire involving lithium ion batteries and prototype cars at General Motors’ design studio Wednesday night in Pasadena, authorities said.
 
At one point, a firefighter was trapped in the structure amid the ferocious blaze and sent out a mayday call.
 
The Pasadena Fire Department responded to the fire in the 600 block of Sierra Madre Villa Avenue at 5:50 p.m., according to department spokesperson Lisa Derderian. The incident was declared a four-alarm fire — signifying a catastrophic blaze that requires the mobilization of significant fire department resources — due to the scale of the structure and the hazardous materials involved.


