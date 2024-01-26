GM's Cruise Division Admits It Altered Evidence In Fatal Investigation

Crisis-hit Cruise has fessed up to leaderships mistakes in attempt to win back public trust and placate regulators who banned its robotaxis from the road in the wake of a tragic accident in San Francisco last year.



Cruise and parent company GM jointly commissioned a report by law firm Quinn Emanuel to investigate Cruise’s handling of the incident, and the pair say they agree with the damning findings. Cruise also revealed in a blog post acknowledging the conclusions of the report that it was the subject of probes by both the U.S. Justice Department and Securities and Exchange Commission as a result of the accident in October.



That incident involved a pedestrian being struck by one of the firm’s autonomous Chevy Bolts, then dragged along the road before the car came to a stop. The woman, who had been thrown into the path of the Bolt after being first hit by another vehicle, survived but was seriously injured.









