GM's Cruise Origin To Hit The Streets But With A Human Driver To Avoid Blocking Streets

Cruise is more famous for the traffic blockages that its autonomous vehicles are causing in San Francisco every once in a while. The company wants to change that when the Cruise Origin self-driving capsule will launch “in the coming months.”



Although not lacking in controversies, GM’s Cruise is one of the few companies in the world that deployed commercial ride-hailing services using autonomous vehicles. Its signature Chevy Bolt EVs already roam the streets of San Francisco, where they sometimes cause chaos by blocking traffic. It might not seem obvious, but the company’s goal is to build a self-driving capsule that doesn’t need a steering wheel to chauffeur people around.





