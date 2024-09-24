GM's Cruise Robo Taxi Service To Resume In California

Cruise, the self-driving vehicle unit of General Motors Co., plans to resume driving robotaxis in California this fall for the first time since a pedestrian accident led to its license being suspended in October.

The testing is small scale, with at most five vehicles being run with test drivers at the wheel to do development work. Cruise said Thursday that it will operate the cars in Sunnyvale and Mountain View. It won’t drive in San Francisco, where the company tussled with regulators.

It has taken Cruise almost a year to put cars back on the road in California following last year’s crisis, after one of the company’s cars struck and dragged a pedestrian. Its vehicles also had problems with emergency responders and human drivers in the city.