GM's Cruise Self-Driving Car Crashes With Toyota Prius And Injures Multiple People One Day AFTER Being Allowed To Drive On Streets

On June 3, 2022, in San Francisco, California, a Cruise self-driving vehicle that was driving itself autonomously was involved in an accident with a Toyota Prius. People in both cars sustained injuries as a result of the crash.



According to Automotive News, the crash occurred only one day after regulators in California gave Cruise a critical permit related to its autonomous driving pursuits. The California Public Utilities Commission ruled that Cruise can collect fares from passengers taking rides in the car with no human safety driver behind the wheel. The permit was the first of its kind in The Golden State.



