GM's Inability To Deliver On EV Promise Is Pissing Off Customers

Lance Soucie is just the kind of customer Cadillac hopes its electric Lyriq SUV can attract. At 37, he’s youthful among new-car buyers and affluent enough to pay $77,000 in cash for the vehicle, and he lives in Tampa, outside the flyover states where domestic auto brands typically sell well. He put a deposit down with two different dealers a year ago hoping to get one, but he might give up waiting for his car to be built. Soucie and other Lyriq buyers have been waiting more than a year as General Motors Co. slogs through a ramp-up in production of its new electric vehicles. Some 1,000 customers put $100 deposits down in September 2021, and the vehicle sold out in 10 minutes. GM let more people order cars in early 2022. But a slow start at the Ultium plant in Lordstown, Ohio, where the automaker and partner LG Energy Solutions make battery cells, and software issues with the car meant last year’s fourth-quarter production resulted in just 122 deliveries of the Lyriq and fewer than 1,000 in this year’s first quarter.



