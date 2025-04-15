GM's Mary Barra Gets A Raise Even Though She Gets Paid Over 300 Times The What The Average Factory Worker Makes

In Margin Call, a 2011 film loosely inspired by the lead-up to the 2008 financial crisis (and absolutely worth watching if you haven’t), Jeremy Irons’ character delivers a memorable line to his boardroom: “There are three ways to make money in business: be first, be smarter, or cheat.” GM CEO Mary Barra didn’t get to where she is by cutting corners. As the first woman to lead a Detroit Big Three automaker, her rise wasn’t about breaking glass ceilings for the sake of optics, it was about results. No accusations of cheating here, and she’s clearly not just riding a wave of luck. So by process of elimination, let’s just say she’s the smarter one.



