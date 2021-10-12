GM's Mary Barra Has DUMPED 3M Of Her Shares Yet Elon Musk Has ADDED Tesla Shares TO His Holdings. WHAT MESSAGE Is That Sending To YOU?

If Mary Barra is so confiednt in GM's EV future why is she DUMPING shares vs. Elon Musk who is ADDING shares to his holdings.



What's YOUR call on this Spies?





This morning @jimcramer told @carlquintanilla & CNBC audience "Mary Barra isn't selling stock, she's selling cars." Does the 3 million $GM shares she sold over past 13 months not count Jim?@elonmusk will have increased his $TSLA holdings.

while Mary sold 3x her current. #MaryLed pic.twitter.com/u156ZkBwhc — Jim Hall ?? ??? (@jhall) December 10, 2021



