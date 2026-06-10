GM's Mary Barra Raked In Almost $50 Million Last Year

General Motors enjoyed a very fruitful year in 2025, reporting a 6% increase in US sales to 2.83 million vehicles, far beyond the 2.2 million reported by Ford. As the company’s sales rose, so did its stock price, and so did the compensation for GM chief executive Mary Barra. The compensation awarded to the leaders of American car manufacturers has long been controversial, especially as they continue to earn more while the workers who actually build the cars have to make do with small pay increases here and there. Last year, Barra earned more than any other year since she took over the reins at GM in 2014.



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