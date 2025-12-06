GM's New EV Plant Will Build The ICE Vehicles That People Want

General Motors has finally acknowledged the obvious: no one is buying the Chevrolet Silverado EV and GMC Sierra EV. As we recently noted, the company only sold 2,383 Silverado EVs and 1,249 Sierra EVs in the first quarter.

Those are dreadful numbers, and they appear to have been the final nail in the coffin for plans to turn Orion Assembly into an EV plant. The facility was originally slated to build electric trucks in 2024, but that date was eventually pushed back to late 2025 to “better manage capital investment, while aligning with evolving EV demand.”