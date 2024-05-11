GM's Problem Ridden Software Division Still Thinks It Can Build A Better Infotainment System Than Apple

CarPlay has never been available in all cars, but when General Motors announced its decision to no longer offer the system in its future EVs two years ago, it caused massive controversy in the entire automotive space.

On the one hand, customers were outraged to hear that the feature they always loved would be removed from GM's lineup. Many threatened to switch to other brands, claiming they wouldn't return to General Motors unless CarPlay were available.

On the other hand, GM's rivals tasted blood, and many rushed to reiterate their long-term commitment to CarPlay. It was a marketing effort supposed to tell customers they'd feel at home in their cars, and while GM wanted to kill off CarPlay, Apple's system would always be available in their models.