GM's Renaissance Center Headquarters Sits Virtually Empty

The famed Renaissance Center in Detroit has been the hive where GM houses its most important worker bees since it acquired the building in 1996, but lately the building is feeling more like an empty nest. The complex comprises six giant office towers, a 73-story Marriott hotel, and a pair of shorter 21-story buildings occupied by an insurance company, but these days it’s host to just a fraction of its pre-pandemic traffic heights. According to research from Crain’s Detroit Business, average daily workers in the RenCen across 2024 so far make up just 20 percent of what was seen in 2019. The data also shows that foot traffic in total, including visitors, was just 38.5 percent across all of 2023 compared to 2019.



Read Article