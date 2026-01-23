GM's Rollback To ICE Vehicles Just Cost 1,900 Workers Their Jobs

General Motors just laid off 1,900 factory workers. After half a dozen major layoffs in as many months, few observers are surprised.

Over the past several months, GM throttled its EV-focused Factory Zero in Detroit from three shifts to one. That move laid off more than 2,000 workers. The automaker also laid off 900 Kansas workers scheduled to build the redesigned Bolt EV. It cut 1,334 employees at an EV battery plant in Ohio. Another 700 battery workers lost jobs in Tennessee. GM also canceled construciton on a new EV battery factory in Indiana.

Sensing a theme? If you noticed the anti-EV pattern, GM’s latest move won’t shock you. The company just cut one of two shifts at its Ramos Arizpe plant in Mexico. That plant assembles the Blazer EV, Equinox EV, and Cadillac Optiq. The change eliminated 1,900 jobs.