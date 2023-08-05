GM's UAW Only Parking Lots Still Openly Practicing Discrimination

One Honda Fit owner got an unexpected surprise when they came back to their car after parking at GM’s Wentzville Assembly Center. The automaker has “domestic only” parking lots and this Honda was in one of them. This practice dates back decades. First posted on a private Facebook group and then noticed by TireMeetsRoad, the ticket is likely just a warning but we’ll come back to that. As we’ve documented in years past, GM has designated parking areas at its Wentzville Assembly Plant. There’s one for vehicles from General Motors, then another for domestic brands, and finally a third for foreign brands. The last two just happen to be further from the entrance than the GM-only one. Stories like this one seem fairly rare and it might be that drivers simply play by the rules because GM is clearly still giving out citations for breaking them.



