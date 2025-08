How much would you pay for a family SUV with luxury leanings and a GMC badge on the grille? GM is betting that the answer is somewhere north of $64,000, positioning its latest Acadia in the same pricing neighborhood as some European premium models.

In its top-tier Denali Ultimate trim, the new Acadia is now the most expensive version the brand has ever sold, and unlike many high-end vehicles, it currently comes without any major discounts or incentives.