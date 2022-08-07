GMC Announces The New 2023 Sierra 1500 AT4X AEV Edition For Extreme Off Roading

GMC revealed the new 2023 Sierra 1500 AT4X AEV Edition today at Overland Expo Pacific Northwest. The AEV Edition pushes the already highly capable, premium off-road Sierra 1500 AT4X trim to new heights, and provides unique styling cues and extreme off-road capability. “GMC has been a pioneer in the premium off-road space and this Sierra 1500 AT4X AEV Edition raises the bar yet again,” said GMC Global Vice President Duncan Aldred. “Our customers want an uncompromising combination of on-road technology and off-road capability. Leveraging GMC’s unwavering dedication to providing premium trucks and American Expedition Vehicles' expertise in engineering and integrating performance-driven parts and accessories, this truck provides extreme capability, technology and comfort.”



The new 2023 Sierra 1500 AT4X AEV Edition is the most off-road capable factory Sierra 1500 ever. Updates include: AEV stamped steel front and rear bumpers with heavy duty recovery points and winch capability (front bumper)

Five hot-stamped boron steel skid plates (front approach, steering gear, transfer case, fuel tank and rear differential)

Unique, race-inspired, laser-engraved 18-inch AEV Salta wheels in gloss black finish with AEV’s signature recessed valve system for added protection from rocks on the trail

33-inch Goodyear Wrangler Territory MT tires

Updated front grille and fascia to accommodate the new bumper and larger tires, gloss black door handles and a black contrast inner tailgate

Exclusive AEV branding throughout the vehicle, including on bumpers, embroidered head rests and all-weather floor liners

Available off-road rocker panel protectors to help shield the sills and frame rails and an optional bolt-on step assist when not off-roading “The Sierra 1500 AT4X is an incredibly formidable platform when it comes to on- and off-road performance and capability,” said AEV CEO and founder Dave Harriton. “We took our signature approach to help elevate this truck’s inherent off-road capability to the next level. We are confident customers will love the result.” The AEV-stamped steel front and rear bumpers are constructed of 3-millimeter heavy-duty steel and are powder and e-coated for durability as well as UV and corrosion resistance. Additionally, this factory-installed front bumper is winch-capable, something that no other competitor in its class can match1.



Five ultra-high-strength, hot-stamped boron steel skid plates help protect the underbody of the Sierra 1500 AT4X AEV Edition. This press-hardened steel is not only three-and-a-half times stronger than an equivalent cold-stamped high-strength steel part, but it also provides incredible resistance to gouging and bending. When it comes time to head off-road, the Sierra 1500 AT4X AEV Edition’s bumpers and underbody protection deliver capability never before available in a factory Sierra 1500. When compared to the 2022 Sierra 1500 AT4X, the AEV Edition features improved off-road stats. The front approach angle increases by more than 27% to 32.5 degrees. The departure angle improves to 23.4 degrees (compared to 23 degrees) and the breakover angle improves to 23.0 degrees (compared to 22.7 degrees). The truck’s ground clearance also improves to 11.2 inches (compared to 10.8 inches). The AEV edition is built on the Sierra 1500 AT4X trim that offers an exclusive premium interior and advanced off-road capability. Headline features include Multimatic DSSV dampers, front and rear e-locking differentials and two-speed transfer case with selectable modes for different off-road conditions such as Terrain mode for one pedal driving and Off-Road mode. All the while, the Sierra 1500 AT4X delivers excellent on-road comfort and trailering capability with a standard 6.2L V-8 engine. The AEV edition also features the luxury-focused and tech-infused AT4X Obsidian Rush interior. The cabin boasts full grain leather-wrapped power-massaging front seats, authentic Vanta ash wood trim, a 12-speaker Bose® Premium Series audio system and more than 40 diagonal inches of combined driver-focused digital displays — the most in its class1.





Later in the 2023 model year, a new Sierra 1500 AT4X will be available with AEV-inspired enhancements, including a stamped steel winch-capable front bumper, boron steel front approach skid plate and 33-inch Goodyear Wrangler Territory MT tires. These enhancements will increase the already formidable off-road capability of the AT4X through improved approach, departure and breakover angles, as well as improved ground clearance. The new 2023 Sierra 1500 AT4X will continue to be a balanced execution that delivers extreme off-road capability when called upon without compromising the on-road comfort, technology and capability that customers have come to expect from a GMC pickup. The new Sierra 1500 AT4X will have a max payload of 1,290 pounds and max trailering of 8,700 pounds. The Sierra 1500 AT4X AEV Edition and the new AT4X will be available later in the 2023 model year.



