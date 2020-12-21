GMC Evaluates If They Can Increase Production Of Hummer Citing Demand

The Hummer's electrifying return was met with a positive outlook back in October in the form of the GMC Hummer EV. In fact, GMC said that the Hummer EV Edition 1 sold out in an hour, proof that a lot of American buyers are interested in spending six digits on an electrified Hummer.

While the exact number of Edition 1 reserved at reveal weren’t actually disclosed, a dealer said that GMC had enough orders to fulfill the first year of production, the Detroit Free Press reports. Not only that, but the same dealer also said that GMC is "evaluating if they can build more."