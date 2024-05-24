GMC Hummer Becomes The Electricity Guzzler Of EVs - Taking Up To 24 Hours To Charge At Home

When discussing electric vehicles and their shortcomings, range anxiety is used ad nauseam to dismiss their viability as a replacement for internal combustion. While we agree that EVs may not suit every lifestyle just yet, battery technology continues to improve to the point where they may soon outmatch gasoline-powered cars in their range. The Lucid Air, for example, can travel over 500 miles on a single charge, a feat that is not possible with many ICE vehicles. But in our efforts to improve ranges to the point where we can appease even the staunchest EV skeptics, we may have opened up a very different issue: charging anxiety. CarBuzz recently spent a week driving a 2024 GMC Hummer EV SUV, which has one of the largest batteries available in a production vehicle. That battery enables a healthy 314-mile range, which is plenty to avoid range anxiety in most cases, but it creates other problems when it comes time to recharge it, as we discovered.



