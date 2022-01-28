GMC Hummer Dwarfs Yukon EV Sibling When Parked Side By Side

America is the land of big vehicles and with the launch of the GMC Hummer EV... even bigger vehicles still. They are now being shipped to dealers and their size really puts other GMC products into perspective, like the Yukon parked next to it in this set of photos taken at a showroom in North Carolina. For reference, the Hummer EV pickup measures 216.8 inches (5.5 meters) in length, it’s 79.1 inches (2 meters) tall and its overall width (with mirrors) is 93.7 inches (almost 2.4 meters). By comparison, the GMC Yukon that you see parked in front of it is a bit smaller at 210 inches in length, 76.5 inches in height and 81 inches wide (without mirrors).



