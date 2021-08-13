GMC Hummer EV Caught Prowling The Streets Of Detroit

Living near the Motor City definitely has its perks. We've seen the GMC Hummer EV out testing now on numerous occasions. However, we were never fortunate enough to get a photo or video. Last evening, we were able to snap several pictures, though our chances of getting a video disappeared as the all-electric behemoth rocketed ahead with ease. My family and I were driving out to DTE Energy Music Theater last night for a long-awaited Dave Matthews concert that had been rescheduled during the COVID-19 pandemic. It appeared it may be rescheduled again as 70 mph winds set in, heavy rain caused floods, and power outages ravaged Metro Detroit. Fortunately, the concert went on as planned, though it started a bit late.



