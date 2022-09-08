GMC Recalls 424 EV Hummers For Faulty Battery Connectors

When vehicles from certain automakers need to return to dealers for fixes but the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration isn't involved, these situations might be called "Customer Satisfaction Programs." It is, effectively, a voluntary recall. GM Authority notes that GM has issued one such program for the GMC Hummer EV and the Brightdrop Zevo 600 van (formerly the EV 600) to deal with a battery issue. In roughly 424 total units across both populations, the high-voltage connector might prematurely corrode. If this happens, water can leak through the connector into the pack. A warning light in the gauge cluster will alert owners to the condition. GM doesn't outline the possible results of water getting into the pack, but the outcome wouldn't be ideal. The fix is a trip to the service bay to have a technician apply sealant to the high-voltage connector.



