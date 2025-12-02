GMC Recalls 70,768 Sierra 1500 Truck For Shoddy Grill Construction

GMC is recalling 70,768 trucks that are equipped with chrome front grille deflectors. The attachments that hold them in place can fracture, causing the grille to detach.

The recall impacts the 2022 GMC Sierra 1500 and the government says the attachments that hold the front upper grille deflector in place may break over time. If all eight become broken, the grille can unexpectedly fall off while driving. Drivers may notice a rattle before this occurs, but the issue increases the risk of a crash.