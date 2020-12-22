GMC Says That The Hummer EV Will Give Birth To A Sierra Sibling

General Motors has plans for an onslaught of electric vehicles in the near future, including at least three confirmed electric pickup trucks. However, gas cars aren't going away. As far as GMC is concerned, the brand doesn't have plans to dive into EVs as quickly as some of GM's other brands, though it has confirmed another all-electric pickup truck to join the upcoming 2022 GMC Hummer EV.

Missouri-based Buick-GMC-Cadillac dealership president Lynn Thompson told the Detroit Free Press: