GMC Tames The Beast With The 2024 Sierra HD

Led by the first-ever Sierra Heavy Duty Denali Ultimate, the 2024 model year takes the Sierra HD lineup to new heights with premium luxury and comfort, turbocharged pulling power and elevated technology — offering the most trailering assistance technology in its class1. In addition to the debut of the Denali Ultimate trim, the 2024 Sierra HD will build upon GMC’s premium off-road offerings, introducing the off-road optimized Sierra HD AT4X trim later in the model year.



“The new and enhanced 2024 Sierra HD builds on an already winning foundation,” said Duncan Aldred, vice president of Global Buick and GMC. “This truck elevates the HD segment with the introductions of the Denali Ultimate trim and will soon add the seriously off-road capable AT4X trim, further strengthening the dominance of the GMC truck portfolio.” Heavy Duty Highlights: Enhanced power with the combination of the available 6.6L Duramax Turbo-Diesel V-8 and 10-speed Allison transmission delivering 470 horsepower and 975 lb-ft of torque and providing 25% more low-end torque vs. the current model for a greater feeling of power on demand

Max towing across the lineup, including: Up to 21,900 2 pounds on 2500HD Crew Cab – best in class 2 Up to 22,500 3 pounds on 2500HD – a 4,000-pound increase over the current model Up to 36,000 4 pounds on 3500HD

Most available trailering assistance technologies in its class through GMC’s ProGrade trailering system, offering up to 14 camera views 5

Updated technologies including an available new, largest in-class1 13.4-inch-diagonal tablet-style infotainment7 touchscreen The 2024 Sierra HD lineup includes 2500HD and 3500HD models, in Regular Cab, Extended Cab and Crew Cab configurations — with dual-rear-wheel models available on 3500HD. They support the lineup’s highest trailering capacity: up to 36,000 pounds4. Available trims include Pro, SLE, SLT, AT4, Denali and Denali Ultimate, with the AT4X trim coming later in the model year.



Fresh and Bold - Inside and Out The 2024 Sierra HD lineup is elevated with styling and design updates, inside and out. Exterior highlights include: Revised front bumper, fascia, grille designs and finishes on each trim

Animated lighting when approaching, starting, or when using the turn signals

New wheel designs on SLE, AT4, Denali and larger 18-inch polished aluminum wheels on dual rear-wheel models

New 22-inch accessory wheels

Six new exterior colors (extra cost): Titanium Rush Metallic, Sterling Metallic, Volcanic Red Tintcoat, Redwood Metallic, Meteorite Metallic and Downpour Metallic

Rear wheelhouse liners standard on Denali and Denali Ultimate dual rear-wheel models Inside, GMC designers set apart Sierra from the competition with unique, new interiors on SLE, and SLT trims, as well as unique GMC premium interior designs for AT4, Denali and Denali Ultimate trims. There are also new color and stitching designs throughout, with more premium materials throughout the cabin, further elevating the Sierra’s premium look and feel.



First-ever Sierra HD Denali Ultimate - The Most Advanced and Luxurious Pickup in its Class1 The first-ever Sierra HD Denali Ultimate is the most premium, luxurious and technologically advanced Sierra HD yet, equipped with unique enhancements to the overall design and premium interior appointments, more standard technologies and standard turbocharged performance with the enhanced 6.6L Duramax Turbo-Diesel and Allison 10-speed transmission. The Denali Ultimate is distinguished by an exterior featuring a unique grille and GMC badging in exclusive Vader chrome, along with exclusive 20-inch Ultra-bright machined aluminum wheels with High Gloss black accents, and unique fender badging featuring topography of Mount Denali, the highest point in North America. Additionally, Denali Ultimate will include a six-way MultiPro Tailgate with a standard Kicker audio system. Power assist steps also come standard.



Inside, Denali Ultimate’s exclusive Alpine Umber interior reaches new heights of premium luxury and comfort in a heavy-duty truck. Full-grain leather appointments and open-pore Paldao wood meticulously adorn the interior trim. The wood’s darkened finish creates a distinctive color blend, while the unique graining adds bespoke attention to detail. Additional content includes: Full-grain leather-wrapped door panels with etched stainless-steel speaker grilles

Full-grain leather front and rear seats with the Denali Ultimate badge on the front seatbacks and center console lid

All-new 16-way power-adjustable and massaging front seats

Premium microsuede headliner, visors and A- and B-pillar trim along with leather-wrapped A- and B-pillar handles

12-speaker Bose® Premium series with Centerpoint surround technology

Standard rear camera mirror

, with full camera display Standard 15-inch-diagonal multicolor head-up display

Standard power sunroof More power, greater refinement for the Duramax Turbo-Diesel The available enhanced 6.6L Duramax Turbo-Diesel, paired with the 10-speed Allison transmission, now delivers 470 hp (at 2800 rpm) and 975 lb-ft (at 1600 rpm) of torque, offering more power across the entire operating speed range. Specifically, low-end torque production increases up to 25% compared to the current model for improved towing performance.



The 2024 Sierra HD will also offer best-in-class 2500 Crew Cab towing of up to 21,9002 pounds and max 2500 towing of up to 22,5003 pounds, enabled by a new available Max Tow Package. Additional changes and upgrades were designed to produce a more efficient combustion and enhance overall performance. This latest iteration of the Duramax engines adds additional refinements including: An all-new, more efficient turbocharger with improved efficiency to boost low-end torque

Increased power and torque over the entire operating speed range

Improved engine braking with a more powerful turbo vane actuator and uprated valve springs

New cylinder heads with improved cooling jackets

An all-new combustion system within the heads that’s matched with next-generation, higher-flow injectors and greater fuel injection pressure

All-new engine controller 10-speed Allison transmission enhances gas-engine trailering capability The Allision 10-speed automatic transmission is now paired with the Sierra HD’s standard 6.6L gas engine. It replaces the previous six-speed automatic, offering smaller “steps” between the gears, which enables the 6.6L gas engine to hold closer to its peak power (401 horsepower and 464 lb-ft of torque) for longer periods. That translates into a more confident feeling of on-demand power, regardless of whether the truck is towing a trailer — but when it is, trailering performance and capability are enhanced thanks in part to the 10-speed configuration, along with the capability of channeling every single pound-foot of torque to the tires in every gear.



Elevated and Purposeful Technology Best-in-Class Trailering Assistance Technologies The 2024 Sierra HD will also offer the most trailering assistance technologies in the heavy-duty class1 through the available ProGrade Trailering System. The ProGrade Trailering System includes a suite of available intelligent trailering assistance technologies designed to help streamline the hitching and towing process, with integrated tools that help enhance customers’ feelings of safety, confidence and visibility including these new enhancements: Available Enhanced, Industry First Transparent Trailer View 5 for Gooseneck and Fifth Wheel Trailering : Allows the driver to virtually “see through” the trailer. Using the camera mounted on the rear of the truck and an accessory camera on the back of the trailer, it pieces together a view of the area behind the truck and trailer as if the trailer was not there, improving visibility. An enhanced version of this technology for model year 2024 enables compatibility with gooseneck and fifth-wheel trailers.

: Allows the driver to virtually “see through” the trailer. Using the camera mounted on the rear of the truck and an accessory camera on the back of the trailer, it pieces together a view of the area behind the truck and trailer as if the trailer was not there, improving visibility. An enhanced version of this technology for model year 2024 enables compatibility with gooseneck and fifth-wheel trailers. Available Trailer Side Blind Zone Alert 6 : Extends side blind zone alerts to include the blind zone areas around the trailer.

: Extends side blind zone alerts to include the blind zone areas around the trailer. New GCW Alert 6 : This all-new feature warns the driver if the vehicle and trailer weight exceed the vehicle’s Gross Combined Weight Rating.

: This all-new feature warns the driver if the vehicle and trailer weight exceed the vehicle’s Gross Combined Weight Rating. New, Available Adaptive Cruise Control6 with Trailering: Allows the Sierra HD’s available Adaptive Cruise Control to be used while trailering and to account for additional drag and increased braking distances when towing a trailer. In total, the 2024 Sierra Heavy Duty offers up to 14 available camera views5 including: Hitch Guidance with Hitch View 6 : Provides a close-up view of the receiver hitch to help with alignment when connecting to a trailer.

Provides a close-up view of the receiver hitch to help with alignment when connecting to a trailer. Bed View with Zoom and Bed Hitch Guidance 6 : Allows you to see the cargo bed to help with fifth-wheel or gooseneck hitching or to briefly check on cargo.

: Allows you to see the cargo bed to help with fifth-wheel or gooseneck hitching or to briefly check on cargo. Rear Side View with Trailer Length Indicator6: With a compatible trailer attached and a turn signal activated, this view will show a full screen down the side of the truck along with a Trailer Length Indicator to aid in lane-change maneuvers by visually showing obstructions with the trailer in adjacent lanes. High-Tech Digital Displays7 The centerpiece of Sierra’s high-tech interior cabin is the new available 13.4-inch-diagonal tablet-style touchscreen — the largest infotainment touchscreen in its class1. Situated in landscape orientation, the touchscreen offers a user-friendly, customizable experience. An available multicolor 15-inch-diagonal head-up display and a new available 12.3-inch-diagonal digital instrument cluster are also added in 2024 model year. Together, this creates over 40 inches of immersive digital displays helping to provide an engaging, customizable and comprehensive driving experience.



The all-new touchscreen infotainment center can be configured to a user’s preference, including the ability to operate multiple apps simultaneously in a “split-screen” view (e.g., a Navigation8 app running on the left side of the screen and a Music app on the right). Sierra HD’s infotainment system will also integrate Google built-in9 (on all trims except Pro) allowing customers to connect virtually every aspect of their daily lives within their vehicle. The system is compatible with both Wireless Apple CarPlay10 and Wireless Android Auto11. Premium Safety Features6 The 2024 model year will offer the standard, Sierra HD Pro Safety suite of driver assistance technologies, including: Forward Collision Alert

Lane Departure Warning

Automatic Emergency Braking

Front Pedestrian Braking (new for 2024)

IntelliBeam auto high beams

Following Distance Indicator Also available on the 2024 Sierra HD is the Pro Safety Plus Package6 which includes new driver assistance features Rear Cross Traffic Braking and the Trailer Side Blind Zone Alert. 2024 GMC SIERRA 2500 HD & 3500 HD SPECIFICATIONS CONFIGURATIONS 2500 HD Regular Cab Long Bed (2WD & 4WD) Double Cab Standard Bed (2WD & 4WD) Double Cab Long Bed (2WD & 4WD) Crew Cab Standard Bed (2WD & 4WD) Crew Cab Long Bed (2WD & 4WD) 3500 HD Regular Cab Long Bed (2WD & 4WD) – single rear wheels Regular Cab Long Bed (2WD & 4WD) – dual rear wheels Double Cab Long Bed (2WD & 4WD) – single rear wheels Double Cab Long Bed (2WD & 4WD) – dual rear wheels Crew Cab Standard Bed (2WD & 4WD) – single rear wheels Crew Cab Long Bed (2WD & 4WD) – single rear wheels Crew Cab Long Bed (2WD & 4WD) – dual rear wheels ENGINES Type: 6.6L V-8 gasoline or E85 FlexFuel Bore & Stroke (in / mm): 4.06 x 3.86 / 103.25 x 98 Block Material: Cast iron with nodular iron main caps Cylinder Head Material: Cast aluminum Compression Ratio: 10.8:1 Valvetrain: Overhead-valve, two valves per cylinder, variable valve timing Fuel Delivery: Direct fuel injection Horsepower

(hp / kW @ rpm): 401 / 299 @ 5200 (SAE certified – gasoline) Torque

(lb-ft / Nm @ rpm): 464 / 629 @ 4000 (SAE certified – gasoline) Type: Duramax 6.6L V-8 Turbo-Diesel Bore & Stroke (in / mm): 4.05 x 3.89 / 103 x 99 Block Material: Cast iron Cylinder Head Material: Cast aluminum Compression Ratio: 16.0:1 Valvetrain: Overhead-valve, four valves per cylinder Fuel Delivery: Common-rail direct fuel injection Horsepower

(hp / kW @ rpm): 470 / 350 @ 2800 rpm Torque

(lb-ft / Nm @ rpm): 975 / 1322 @ 1600 rpm TRANSMISSION & AXLE Type: Allison® 10L1000 10-speed automatic Gear Ratios (:1): First 4.54 Second 2.87 Third 2.06 Fourth 1.72 Fifth 1.48 Sixth 1.26 Seventh 1.00 Eighth 0.85 Ninth 0.69 Tenth 0.63 Reverse 4.54 Final Drive Ratio: 3.73 (6.6L gas) 3.42 (6.6L diesel) CHASSIS & SUSPENSION Front Suspension: Short long arms independent front suspension with torsion bars Rear Suspension: Semi-elliptic, two-stage, multi-leaf springs on 2500; semi-elliptic, three-stage, multi-leaf springs on 2500 with available Max Towing Package and 3500. Steering Type: Hydraulic power-assisted recirculating ball; includes Digital Variable Steering Assist on SLT, AT4, Denali and Denali Ultimate Brake Type: Hydraulic power-assisted Hydroboost brake booster, four-wheel disc brakes with ABS and Stabilitrak electronic stability assist Brake Rotor Size (in / mm): Front: 14 x 1.6 / 355 x 40 (2500 and 3500)

Rear: 14.1 x 1.3 / 360 x 34 (2500 and 3500 SRW) Rear: 14 x 1.6 / 355 x40 (3500 DRW) Wheel Size: 17-in. steel (2500 and 3500 w/DRW) 17-in. steel or aluminum (2500) 18-in. steel or aluminum (2500 and 3500) 18-in. forged aluminum (3500 w/DRW) 20-in. aluminum (2500 and 3500) 22-in. aluminum (2500) Tire Size: LT235/80R17E AT (3500HD DRW) LT235/80R18E AT (3500 DRW) LT245/75R17E ALS (2500) LT265/70R17E AT (2500) LT275/70R18E AT (2500 & 3500) LT275/70R18E OOR (2500) LT275/65R20E OOR (2500 & 3500) LT275/65R20E AT (2500 & 3500) LT265/60R22E AT (2500) FUEL TANK CAPACITY (approx.) Regular Cab Double Cab Crew Cab Fuel Tank (gal. / L): 36 / 136 – gas 28 / 106 – diesel 36 / 136 – gas 29.4 / 111 – diesel (standard bed) 36 / 136 – diesel (long bed) 36 / 136 – gas 36 / 136 – diesel EXTERIOR DIMENSIONS Regular Cab Double Cab Crew Cab Wheelbase

(in / mm): 141.55 / 3595 (long bed) 149.4 / 3795 (standard bed) 162.48 / 4127 (long bed) 158.94 / 4037 (standard bed) 172 / 4369 (long bed) Overall Length

(in / mm): 236.6 / 6002 (long bed) 241.22 / 6127 (standard bed) 257.24 / 6534 (long bed) 250.75 / 6369 (standard bed) 266.77 / 6776 (long bed) Overall Width (in / mm): 81.75 / 2076 (SRW) 96.75 / 2457 (DRW) 81.85 / 2079 (SRW) 96.75 / 2457 (DRW) 81.85 / 2079 (SRW) 96.75 / 2457 (DRW) Overall Height

(in / mm): 79.94 / 2030 (2500) 80.94 / 2056 (3500 SRW) 80.24 / 2038 (3500 DRW) 79.95 / 2031 (2500 std. bed) 79.80 / 2027 (2500 long bed) 80.87 / 2054 (3500 SRW) 80.2 / 2037 (3500 DRW) 79.82 / 2027 (2500 std. bed) 79.65 / 2023 (2500 long bed) 80.87 / 2054 (3500 std. bed) 80.67 / 2049 (3500 long bed) Front Track (in / mm): 68.1 / 1731 68.1 / 1731 68.1 / 1731 Rear Track (in / mm): 68.3 / 1736 (SRW) 75 / 1905 (DRW) 68.3 / 1736 (SRW) 75 / 1905 (DRW) 68.3 / 1736 (SRW) 75 / 1905 (DRW) 2500 HD Ground Clearance (in / mm): 10.2 / 259 10.16 / 258 (standard bed) 10.12 / 257 (long bed) 10.12 / 257 (standard bed) 10.28 / 261 (Denali & Denali Ultimate) 10.08 / 256 (long bed) 3500 HD Ground Clearance (in / mm): 11.22 / 285 (SRW) 10.47 / 266 (DRW) 11.18 / 284 (SRW) 10.39 / 264 (DRW) 11.18 / 284 (standard bed & SRW) 11.14 / 283 (long bed & SRW) 10.39 / 264 (long bed & DRW) INTERIOR DIMENSIONS Regular Cab Double Cab Crew Cab Headroom

(in / mm): 43.11 / 1095 43.03 / 1093 (front)

39.88 / 1013 (rear) 43.03 / 1093 (front)

40.12 / 1019 (rear) Legroom

(in / mm): 44.53 / 1131 44.53 / 1131 (front)

35.24 / 895 (rear) 44.53 / 1131 (front)

43.40 / 1102 (rear) Shoulder Room (in / mm): 66.06 / 1678 66.02 / 1677 (front)

64.88 / 1648 (rear) 66.02 / 1677 (front)

65.3 / 1659 (rear) Hip Room

(in / mm): 60.9 / 1547 61.18 / 1554 (front)

60.24 / 1530 (rear) 61.18 / 1554 (front)

60.24 / 1530 (rear) BASE CURB WEIGHT1 Regular Cab Double Cab Crew Cab 2500 HD – 2WD (lb / kg): 6203 / 2813 – gas 6825 / 3095 – diesel 6582 / 2985 – gas (standard bed) 7231 / 3280 – diesel (standard bed) 6654 / 3018 – gas (long bed) 7343 / 3330 – diesel (long bed) 6686 / 3032 – gas (standard bed) 7381 / 3348 – diesel (standard bed) 6739 / 3056 – gas (long bed) 7428 / 3369 – diesel (long bed) 2500 HD – 4WD (lb / kg): 6551 / 2971 – gas 7012 / 3180 – diesel 6929 / 3143 – gas (standard bed) 7578 / 3437 – diesel (standard bed) 6958 / 3156 – gas (long bed) 7647 / 3468 – diesel (long bed) 7006 / 3178 – gas (standard bed) 7701 / 3493 – diesel (standard bed) 7047 / 3196 – gas (long bed) 7736 / 3509 – diesel (long bed) 3500 HD – 2WD SRW (lb / kg): 6329 / 2870 – gas 6976 / 3164 – diesel 6798 / 3083 – gas 7506 / 3404 – diesel 6830 / 3098 – gas (standard bed) 7550 / 3424 – diesel (standard bed) 6883 / 3122 – gas (long bed) 7597 / 3446 – diesel (long bed) 3500 HD – 4WD SRW (lb / kg): 6672 / 3026 – gas 7318 / 3319 – diesel 7106 / 3223 – gas 7813 / 3544 – diesel 7151 / 3243 – gas (standard bed) 7871 / 3570 – diesel (standard bed) 7190 / 3261 – gas (long bed) 7903 / 3584 – diesel (long bed) 3500 HD – 2WD DRW (lb / kg): 6672 / 3026 – gas 7318 / 3319 – diesel 7142 / 3239 – gas 7848 / 3559 – diesel 7227 / 3278 – gas (long bed) 7939 / 3601 – diesel (long bed) 3500 HD – 4WD DRW (lb / kg): 7015 / 3182 – gas 7661 / 3475 – diesel 7449 / 3417 – gas 8155 / 3699 – diesel 7534 / 3335 – gas (long bed) 8246 / 3740 – diesel (long bed) 1With standard 17-inch wheels on 2500 HD and 3500 HD DRW; standard 18-in. or 20-in. wheels on 3500 HD SRW. BASE GVWR1 Regular Cab Double Cab Crew Cab 2500 HD – 2WD (lb / kg): 10000 / 4536 – gas 10550 / 4785 – diesel 10050 / 4559 – gas (standard bed) 10700 / 4853 – diesel (standard bed) 10200 / 4627 – gas (long bed) 10900 / 4944 – diesel (long bed) 10150 / 4604 – gas (standard bed) 10800 / 4899 – diesel (standard bed) 10300 / 4672 – gas (long bed) 11000 / 4990 – diesel (long bed) 2500 HD – 4WD (lb / kg): 10250 / 4694 – gas 10900 / 4944 – diesel 10350 / 4695 – gas (standard bed) 11000 / 4990 – diesel (standard bed) 10500 / 4763 – gas (long bed) 11200 / 5080 – diesel (long bed) 10450 / 4740 – gas (standard bed) 11150 / 5058 – diesel (standard bed) 10650 / 4831 – gas (long bed) 11350 / 5148 – diesel (long bed) 3500 HD – 2WD SRW (lb / kg): 10950 / 4966 – gas 11500 / 5216 – diesel 11300 / 5125 – gas 11850 / 5375 – diesel 11200 / 5080 – gas (standard bed) 11750 / 5330 – diesel (standard bed) 11350 / 5148 – gas (long bed) 11900 / 5398 – diesel (long bed) 3500 HD – 4WD SRW (lb / kg): 11300 / 5125 – gas 11800 / 5352 – diesel 11600 / 5261 – gas 12150 / 5511– diesel 11550 / 5238 – gas (standard bed) 12100 / 5489 – diesel (standard bed) 11700 / 5307 – gas (long bed) 12250 / 5557 – diesel (long bed) 3500 HD – 2WD DRW (lb / kg): 14000 / 6350 – gas 14000 / 6350 – diesel 14000 / 6350 – gas 14000 / 6350 – diesel 14000 / 6350 – gas 14000 / 6350 – diesel 3500 HD – 4WD DRW (lb / kg): 14000 / 6350 – gas 14000 / 6350 – diesel 14000 / 6350 – gas 14000 / 6350 – diesel 14000 / 6350 – gas 14000 / 6350 – diesel 1When properly equipped; includes weight of vehicle, passengers, cargo and equipment. Specifications include standard 17-inch wheels on 2500 HD and 3500 HD DRW; standard 18-in. or 20-in. wheels on 3500 HD SRW. BASE PAYLOAD1 Regular Cab Double Cab Crew Cab 2500 HD – 2WD (lb / kg): 3759 / 1705 – gas 3687 / 1672 – diesel 3430 / 1555 – gas (standard bed) 3431 / 1556 – diesel (standard bed) 3508 / 1591 – gas (long bed) 3519 / 1596 – diesel (long bed) 3426 / 1554 – gas (standard bed) 3381 / 1533 – diesel (standard bed) 3523 / 1598 – gas (long bed) 3534 / 1603 – diesel (long bed) 2500 HD – 4WD (lb / kg): 3661 / 1660 – gas 3850 / 1746 – diesel 3383 / 1534 – gas (standard bed) 3384 / 1535 – diesel (standard bed) 3504 / 1589 – gas (long bed) 3516 / 1594 – diesel (long bed) 3407 / 1545 – gas (standard bed) 3411 / 1547 – diesel (standard bed) 3565 / 1617 – gas (long bed) 3576 / 1622 – diesel (long bed) 3500 HD – 2WD SRW (lb / kg): 4583 / 2078 – gas 4486 / 2034 – diesel 4464 / 2024 – gas 4306 / 1953 – diesel 4332 / 1965 – gas (standard bed) 4162 / 1887 – diesel (standard bed) 4429 / 2009 – gas (long bed) 4265 / 1934 – diesel (long bed) 3500 HD – 4WD SRW (lb / kg): 4590 / 2082 – gas 4444 / 2015 – diesel 4456 / 2021 – gas 4299 / 1950 – diesel 4361 / 1978 – gas (standard bed) 4191 / 1901 – diesel (standard bed) 4472 / 2028 – gas (long bed) 4309 / 1954 – diesel (long bed) 3500 HD – 2WD DRW (lb / kg): 7290 / 3270 – gas 6644 / 3013 – diesel 6820 / 3093 – gas 6114 / 2773 – diesel 6735 / 3055 – gas 6023 / 2732 – diesel 3500 HD – 4WD DRW (lb / kg): 6947 / 3151 – gas 6301 / 2858 – diesel 6513 / 2954 – gas 5807 / 2634 – diesel 6428 / 2915 – gas 5716 / 2592 – diesel 1For comparison purposes only. See the owner's manual and the label on the vehicle door jamb for the carrying capacity of a specific vehicle. MAX TRAILERING1 – CONVENTIONAL Regular Cab Double Cab Crew Cab 2500 HD – 2WD (lb / kg): 14500 / 6577 – gas 14500 / 6577 – diesel 14500 / 6577 – gas (standard bed) 14500 / 6577 – diesel (standard bed) 16000 / 7257 – gas (long bed) 17900 / 8119 – diesel (long bed) 16000 / 7257 – gas (standard bed) 20000 / 9072 – diesel (standard bed with NHT pkg.) 16000 / 7257 – gas (long bed) 20000 / 9072 – diesel (long bed with NHT pkg.) 2500 HD – 4WD (lb / kg): 14500 / 6577 – gas 14500 / 6577 – diesel 14500 / 6577 – gas (standard bed) 14500 / 6577 – diesel (standard bed) 16000 / 7257 – gas (long bed) 17600 / 7983 – diesel (long bed) 16000 / 7257 – gas (standard bed) 20000 / 9072 – diesel (standard bed with NHT pkg.) 16000 / 7257 – gas (long bed) 20000 / 9072 – diesel (long bed with NHT pkg.) 3500 HD – 2WD SRW (lb / kg): 14500 / 6577 – gas 14500 / 6577 – diesel 16000 / 7257 – gas 20000 / 9072 – diesel 16000 / 7257 – gas (standard bed) 20000 / 9072 – diesel (standard bed) 16000 / 7257 – gas (long bed) 20000 / 9072 – diesel (long bed) 3500 HD – 4WD SRW (lb / kg): 14500 / 6577 – gas 14500 / 6577 – diesel 16000 / 7257 – gas 20000 / 9072 – diesel 16000 / 7257 – gas (standard bed) 20000 / 9072 – diesel (standard bed) 16000 / 7257 – gas (long bed) 20000 / 9072 – diesel (long bed) 3500 HD – 2WD DRW (lb / kg): 18800 / 8527 – gas 20000 / 9072 – diesel 18350 / 8323 – gas 20000 / 9072 – diesel 18200 / 8255 – gas 20000 / 9072 – diesel 3500 HD – 4WD DRW (lb / kg): 18475 / 8380 – gas 20000 / 9072 – diesel 18000 / 8164 – gas 20000 / 9072 – diesel 17800 / 8074 – gas 20000 / 9072 – diesel 1Before you buy a vehicle or use it for trailering, carefully review the Trailering section of the Owner’s Manual. MAX TRAILERING1 – 5TH WHEEL/GOOSENECK Regular Cab Double Cab Crew Cab 2500HD – 2WD (lb / kg): 18700 / 8482 – gas 22500 / 10205 – diesel (with NHT pkg.) 18600 / 8436 – gas (standard bed) 18100 / 8210 – diesel (standard bed) 18400 / 8346 – gas (long bed) 17900 / 8119 – diesel (long bed) 18500 / 8392 – gas (standard bed) 21600 / 9797 – diesel (standard bed with NHT pkg.) 18500 / 8392 – gas (long bed) 21900 / 9933 – diesel (long bed with NHT pkg.) 2500HD – 4WD (lb / kg): 18300 / 8300 – gas 22100 / 10024 – diesel with NHT pkg. 18200 / 8255 – gas (standard bed) 17700 / 7552 – diesel (standard bed) 18000 / 8164 – gas (long bed) 17600 / 7983 – diesel (long bed) 18500 / 8391 – gas (standard bed) 21600 / 9797 – diesel (standard bed with NHT pkg.) 18500 / 8391 – gas (long bed) 21600 / 9797 – diesel (long bed with NHT pkg.) 3500HD – 2WD SRW (lb / kg): 19150 / 8686 – gas 22500 / 10205 – diesel 18650 / 8459 – gas 21950 / 9956 – diesel 18650 / 8459 – gas (standard bed) 21900 / 9933 – diesel (standard bed) 18550 / 8414 – gas (long bed) 21850 / 9911 – diesel (long bed) 3500HD – 4WD SRW (lb / kg): 18800 / 8527 – gas 22150 / 10047 – diesel 18350 / 8323 – gas 21650 / 9820 – diesel 18300 / 8300 – gas (standard bed) 21600 / 9797 – diesel (standard bed) 18250 / 8278 – gas (long bed) 21550 / 9774 – diesel (long bed) 3500HD – 2WD DRW (lb / kg): 18800 / 8527 – gas 36000 / 16329 – diesel (with NHT pkg.)2 18300 / 8300 – gas 31600 / 14333 – diesel 18250 / 8278 – gas 31500 / 14288 – diesel 3500HD – 4WD DRW (lb / kg): 18450 / 8368 – gas 31800 / 14424 – diesel 18000 / 8164 – gas 31300 / 14197 – diesel 17900 / 8119 – gas 31200 / 14152 – diesel



