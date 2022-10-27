GMC's $100,000+ Hummer EV Recalled For A Second Time Over Water Leaks

The GMC Hummer EV has been hit with yet another recall and, once again, the all-electric BrightDrop EV600 is also involved.

General Motors has revealed that flanges on the battery pack enclosure may not have been properly primed or electrocoated, inhibiting proper adhesion of the urethane sealant. This fault could cause water to enter the battery pack enclosure and cause a battery pack malfunction.

The car manufacturer launched an investigation into the issue in August at roughly the same time a separate recall for the Hummer EV and BrightDrop EV600 was announced where water could enter through the A-pillar due to a corroded line connector.