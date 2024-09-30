GO TO HELENE WAITE: Could Flood-Submerged EVs Spark a Wave of Unstoppable Fires After The Hurricane And Flooding?

We all feel awful seeing the suffering and massive destruction after the weekend hurricane and floods in the south. And we hope things can get back to normal as soon as possible.



But now that it's happened, as car people, one has to ponder these questions...



The question of how many electric vehicles (EVs) are at risk of catching fire after being submerged in floodwater, especially from events like Hurricane Helene, taps into a growing concern within both the EV community and emergency services. While precise numbers are elusive due to the lack of formal tracking systems, insights from past incidents and general discussions on platforms like X provide some perspective.



Historically, incidents following hurricanes such as Ian have shown that a small but significant number of EVs can become fire hazards when their batteries are compromised by saltwater. For instance, after Hurricane Ian, around 21 EV-related fires were reported out of potentially thousands of EVs that were affected. This statistic, while not comprehensive, suggests that the risk, although present, affects a relatively small percentage of flooded EVs.



The mechanism behind these fires often involves saltwater causing short circuits within the battery packs. The conductive nature of saltwater can create a path for electrical current, leading to thermal runaway where the heat from one cell spreads to adjacent cells, potentially resulting in a fire. This phenomenon has led to widespread discussion and warnings on platforms like X, where users and experts share experiences and concerns about EVs post-flooding.



Given the increase in EV adoption, the absolute number of at-risk vehicles might be higher now than in previous events, but the percentage of EVs catching fire remains low. Fire departments and EV manufacturers have been advocating for better consumer education about the risks of flooding, suggesting that owners move their vehicles if flooding is anticipated or disconnect them from power sources if submerged.



In summary, while there's a definite risk of EVs catching fire after being soaked in saltwater, the actual number of vehicles bursting into flames remains a small fraction of those affected by floods. However, the potential for such incidents underscores the need for enhanced safety protocols and consumer awareness in regions prone to flooding.



