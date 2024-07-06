GO TO JAIL, DO NOT PASS GO! YouTuber Faces Federal Charges For WHAT?

YouTuber Alex Choi is facing federal charges for a stunt that involved two women shooting fireworks from a helicopter at a Lamborghini. The incident occurred in June 2023 at the El Mirage Dry Lakebed in California, which is considered federal property. The video, titled "Destroying a Lamborghini with Fireworks," was posted on Choi's YouTube channel on July 4, 2023.

Choi, who has nearly 1 million subscribers on YouTube, did not have the required permits from the Federal Aviation Administration or an explosives license from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. He was arrested on June 6, 2024, and faces up to 10 years in prison for causing the placement of an explosive or incendiary device on an aircraft.









