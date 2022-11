Audi has become the latest in the auto market to pull their ads from Twitter since Elon Musk has taken over.



But if you read the reaction of people seeing this, it may end up hurting their sales.



Many have gotten fed up with this 'WOKE' strategy of these car companies as well as throughout corporate America.



So we thought we'd throw out the question to you.



Does this give you a more positive view of Audi or does it turn you off to their products because they are becoming political?



Discuss...