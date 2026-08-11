GOAT MODE? FERRARI? BUGATTI? What Does Tom Brady Call The BEST Everyday Vehicle That He Owns When He's NOT BALLIN'?

Tom Brady has owned some extraordinary vehicles over the years. His collection has included Ferraris, a rare Bugatti Veyron Super Sport valued in the millions, Rolls-Royces, and Aston Martins. He even collaborated with Aston Martin to create a limited-edition Vanquish S Volante “Tom Brady Signature Edition,” with only 12 examples built to match his famous jersey number. The seven-time Super Bowl champion can drive virtually anything he wants. So when he was asked about his ideal everyday vehicle during a conversation, the answer was not another exotic supercar.?



It was the Ford F-150 Raptor. Brady called the high-performance pickup an “amazing, almost the perfect car.” He explained that its generous space suits larger athletes and their luggage, even joking about needing extra room for his size 13 shoes. “Whenever I go travel with my wife, for example, I have a suitcase, and she has a suitcase. And her suitcase is about a third of the size of mine, and she’s got twice as much clothes in there,” he said. “She’s always like, ‘why are you bringing such a big suitcase?’ And I’m like, ‘because my shoes are a size 13. There’s only so many size 13s I can fit into a bag before I’ve got to get another bag.’”?



He extended the same logic to his former teammates: “Because they’re bigger. They’re bigger guys, and they’re going to need a lot of room. Because it’s not just the size of the guy, it’s the size of all your stuff too. You’re 320 pounds, and you’re a size 17 shoe, you know, all your stuff is big.” Brady noted that while NFL parking lots are full of flashy sports cars, trucks tend to dominate among the bigger players for practical reasons. He also revealed that he has bought several Raptors over the years, proving his preference goes beyond a single purchase or passing comment.?







At the same time, Brady expressed enthusiasm for electric vehicles. He owns a Tesla Model S and likes the convenience of skipping gas stations. “I love the fact that I have the Raptor and I can drive it, but I also love the fact that I’ll have an EV, too. Not having to go to the gas station is just the coolest thing ever,” he told Farley.?



In the end, Brady’s garage reflects both status and substance. The exotic machines showcase success, but the F-150 Raptor earns the everyday nod for pure practicality—especially when oversized shoes, luggage, and the realities of life with large athletes enter the equation.



