GPS Directions Takes Man Through A Known Mexican Gang War Zone

Google Maps, Apple Maps, Waze, and pretty much any sat-nav solution are supposed to make every second you spend behind the wheel safer by making the road more predictable. However, these apps don't take into account the other side of the "safety" bit: what happens beyond traffic.



An Arizona man recently figured this out in a painful way, both literally and figuratively.



Craig Ricketts was on his way to meet his son for Christmas when he used GPS navigation to cross the border from Mexico to the United States using the Lukeville checkpoint.



Because it was closed, the man turned to the sat-nav software on the dashboard to look for an alternative, and the suggestion didn't have any red flags at first. The driver was sent to the Sasabe border, a hot region that even the Department of State says you should avoid.





Read Article