GR Corolla Lurks In The Shadows In New GR86 Sportscar Ad

Toyota has given us a glimpse of its forthcoming GR Corolla hot hatchback in a new video advert for its recently revealed GR86 sportscar. The GR Corolla is briefly seen parked in the background of an abandoned shopping mall as the new GR86 drives past in front of it. While the video doesn’t reveal much about the car, we can see a similar GR livery to the pre-production versions of the Supra, GR86 and GR Yaris.



A rear shot at the end also gives a few more clues. As the car's engine burbles into life it’s possible to spot a subtle rear spoiler and a rear light cluster that’s the same design as the standard Corolla.



