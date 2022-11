Got my first in-person, in the flesh look at the Rivian R1S SUV today.



And the first thing that jumped out to me was the rear view.



As I walked by, at first glance, I almost mistook it for the Jeep Grand Wagoneer.















I give the edge to the Rivian design as the proportions seem a little better.



But who copied who?



You make the call Spies. Did Rivian copy Jeep or is the other way around?