GREAT Or WAY TOO LATE? SoCal Starting ANOTHER Trend? Towns PAYING People NOT To DRIVE? YESSIREE!

RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA — Inland Empire commuters who carpool, vanpool, use public transit, or active forms of transportation like biking or walking to work can earn $5 per day in gift cards starting Monday, the Riverside County Transportation Commission announced.



Offered through the Riverside County Transportation Commission's IE Commuter program, the incentive is designed to reduce traffic congestion, help the environment, and help employees to cut their commuting costs, according to the agency.



Those who rideshare or use active transportation at least five workdays per month may earn $5 in gift cards for each day they use the alternative transport in a 90-day period— up to $125.



Gift card options include Amazon, Stater Bros., Target or Walmart.









