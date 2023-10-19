GRMN Supra Caught Testing With BMW M Parts

The Toyota GR Supra will soon have a high-performance big brother, and our first spy shots of this car, expected to be called the GRMN Supra, reveal that it will have a distinct visual personality to match its improved output. This is the closest to official confirmation of the project that we've received so far, as Toyota has never confirmed or even teased a GRMN Supra and the continual rumors claiming such a car was coming seemed utterly ludicrous. The gossip that has been floating around for the past year or so said that the GRMN Supra would feature the engine from a bona fide M car, specifically the M4.



