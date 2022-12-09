GROUNDED: 13 Year Old Takes Family Suburban Out For A Ride And THIS Happens

Whenever there’s a case of a child or underage teen taking their parents’ car out for a drive, the story rarely ends well. And that’s exactly what happened with this 13-year-old girl from Colorado who ended up causing a four-vehicle crash, one of which was a bus. According to the Boulder Daily Camera, the unnamed girl took her parents’ Chevy Suburban on a Friday morning, after which she decided to drive down the highway. It was at that point that she rear-ended a Kia Optima at a red light, which sent both cars forward into the intersection. The result was both the Optima and the Chevy striking a school bus, as well as the Suburban also colliding with a nearby Subaru Forester.



