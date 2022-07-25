GROUNDHOG DAY FOR TAYCAN. ANOTHER Recall Hits 40k Units Of The UBER-Expensive Porsche EV.

The Porsche Taycan is affected by another substantial recall, which concerns more than 40,000 electric cars globally.



According to kfz-betrieb.vogel.de (via Electrive), the company is recalling 40,421 Porsche Taycans globally (produced between July 10, 2019 and May 18, 2021). That's about half out of over 80,000 Taycans (all types) sold cumulatively.



The issue, with an internal code "ANA5," is related to the wiring harness of the driver’s and passenger’s seats. The wiring harness might be damaged during the longitudinal adjustment of the seat, which sounds familiar to the previously announced recall in China (6,172 cars - 2020 and 2021 model year).



Full article and recall details at the link...





