GROWING TREND? PHANTOMS Of The Night. Has THIS Happened To You While Driving?

Phantom vehicles driving without their headlights on at night is a growing trend on USA streets and highways.



This dangerous practice can be risky for the driver as well as other drivers on the road. The reasons for not having headlights on can vary, but it's important to remember that headlights are necessary for safe driving. Not having headlights greatly reduces visibility and increases the risk of accidents, especially in areas with few streetlights or inclement weather.



To prevent accidents, it's important to stay vigilant and signal drivers without their headlights on. Remembering to turn on headlights when driving at night is essential for the safety of all drivers on the road.



Have you seen this growing trend and do you think there are ulterior reasons WHY people are doing this? Like to avoid authorities?



Hat tip to Mel for spying this...












