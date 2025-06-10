GUESS How Many LUCID Cars SOLD In Germany In September? Bet You CAN’T!

In the competitive landscape of electric vehicles, Lucid Motors has been striving to carve out a niche in Germany, one of Europe’s largest automotive markets. Despite entering the German market nearly three years ago, the company’s sales figures paint a challenging picture. With only four showrooms in Düsseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, and Munich, Lucid’s presence remains modest compared to established players like Tesla or legacy automakers. The luxury electric vehicle maker, known for its sleek designs and impressive range, has struggled to gain traction among German consumers, who are often loyal to domestic brands like BMW and Mercedes-Benz. A recent post on X highlighted the stark reality of Lucid’s market performance, underscoring the difficulties faced by its sales team in a highly competitive environment.



According to the latest figures, Lucid sold just five cars in Germany in September, bringing the total to 678 vehicles over nearly three years.



