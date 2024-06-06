GUESS What Percentage Of Ford F-150's Were The Hybrid Model In May? AND, See What Key Change Is Now On Them For 2024

The 2024 Ford F-150 hybrid represents an important inflection point for the company now that it is opting for a more balanced alternative energy strategy. Instead of an aggressive push toward full electrification, the company will offer a slate of gas, hybrid, and battery electric vehicles. The refreshed Ford F-150 is part of this shift, as the PowerBoost engine is now a less expensive upgrade when compared to 2023. And it seems buyers already think the hybrid is a solid choice, as Ford’s hybrid sales were up 65 percent in May 2024. Additionally, about 25 percent of Ford F-150 production is allocated to the hybrid.



The 2024 Ford F-150 hybrid takes a very different path in order to spin up the engine.



Engineers at Ford used data and insights gleaned from the 2021 model to allow the hybrid motor take over engine starting through the transmission. Johnson says the team performed over 300 software enhancements and utilized data from hundreds of development test miles to make it happen. Compared to the outgoing truck, the 2024 Ford F-150 hybrid motor and gasoline engine now operate more smoothly.



