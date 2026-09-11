Garbage Trucks Become The Latest Form Of Public Surveillance

The new frontier of automotive surveillance appears to have arrived. Texas now has garbage trucks (and other vehicles) equipped with AI-powered cameras that are supposed to evaluate properties to determine which Dallas residents need to be issued government fines. As the trucks run their usual route, the system is supposed to be giving each lot scores — which determine what kind of action the city might take against the relevant property owners. Based on reporting from a local NBC affiliate, Dallas residents have been subjected to the new “blight score” since April. But this isn’t the first time we’ve heard of the program. Cape Coral, Florida had pitched an identical program to residents at the start of the summer.



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