The first electric Range Rover prototype has been spotted testing, as the brand prepares to reveal its first EV in the coming months.

It is understood to be a test car for the electric successor to the Velar, which has a similarly sleek and low-slung profile; checks confirm this prototype is also insured as a Velar.

The electric version of the flagship Range Rover model, which has yet to be seen but is due on sale first, will closely resemble today's more upright, high-riding car.