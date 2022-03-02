Gargantuan Mazda CX-80 SUV To Challenge The Premium Sector

Mazda has just begun production of the all-new CX-50 crossover, but it's not the only new model we can look forward to in the coming months and years. We recently discovered that Mazda appears to be working on a coupe, but whether this arrives or not, the SUV onslaught will continue with a host of new models. Among them is the CX-80, a more premium version of the existing CX-8. It's unclear if the new SUV will be offered in the US, but we do know that it is destined for Europe. As a huge seven-seater with premium aspirations, we see no reason why it shouldn't be offered in our market.

