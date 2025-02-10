Gas Engined BMW M3 Caught Near M Headquarters

BMW is in the process of completely revamping its design philosophy. We're talking, of course, about the Neue Klasse look that was previewed a few years ago and is finally coming to production. The iX3 that debuted last month in Germany is our first taste of the new look in production form, but enthusiasts are keen to see the next M3. We've seen quite a few camouflaged prototypes testing over the last few months, but they've all been electric. This one, recently caught on German backstreets near the company's M headquarters, isn't electric. It's our first look at the new gas-powered M3. And we reckon BMW fans have never been so happy to see the back of a car in their entire lives.



