Gas Guzzler's And Greenie's WEIGH In! Is Biden's Keystone Pipeline Move GREAT? Or Do You HATE?

In case you haven't been following the cancellation by Joe Biden of the Keystone pipeline. ..



Reaction from the opponents of Keystone:



Opponents of the Keystone XL pipeline expressed joy over the action by President Joe Biden on Wednesday to revoke approval of the controversial oil pipeline set to flow through Nebraska.



“I can’t stop laughing,” anti-pipeline pioneer Jane Kleeb said. “I always knew this day would come.”



Reaction from Teamsters:



“The Teamsters strongly oppose yesterday’s decision, and we would urge the administration to reconsider it. This executive order doesn’t just affect U.S. Teamsters; it hurts our Canadian brothers and sisters as well who work on this project. It will reduce good-paying union jobs that allow workers to provide a middle-class standard of living to their families. America needs access to various forms of energy that can keep its economy running in the years ahead. This decision will hurt that effort.



Reaction from pro pipeline:



“I’m very disappointed,” Kristi Noem said on Thursday. “I think it’s the wrong policy on energy, it’s the wrong policy on the environment, and it’s the wrong policy on safety. Over the years we’ve debated this pipeline and vetted it on all of those elements.”



Tell us where you stand on the issue?



Also, this video is a quick synopsis of the pros and cons if you'd like to brush up on your knowledge.







