Gas Power Charger Models Outsell EV Versions 15 to 1 In The Third Quarter

Gas-powered Dodge Charger models outsold the electric Charger Daytona EV nearly 15 to 1 during the third quarter of 2026. It looks like the Daytona is lucky that Dodge ran out of the previous-generation Chargers. Otherwise, that would have won the sales race against it, too. It seems that it is really not that hard for a model to outsell the Dodge Charger Daytona. During the third quarter of 2026, Stellantis sold only 233 electric Chargers, which is down 92% year-over-year. No wonder this is happening. Remember that the discontinued previous-generation Charger outran the new-generation Dodge Charger Daytona in sales during the first quarter of 2025.



Read Article