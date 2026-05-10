Gas Power Charger Models Outsell EV Versions 15 to 1 In The Third Quarter

Agent009 submitted on 10/5/2026 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:32:55 AM

Views : 520 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.autoevolution.com

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Gas-powered Dodge Charger models outsold the electric Charger Daytona EV nearly 15 to 1 during the third quarter of 2026. It looks like the Daytona is lucky that Dodge ran out of the previous-generation Chargers. Otherwise, that would have won the sales race against it, too.
    
It seems that it is really not that hard for a model to outsell the Dodge Charger Daytona. During the third quarter of 2026, Stellantis sold only 233 electric Chargers, which is down 92% year-over-year. No wonder this is happening. Remember that the discontinued previous-generation Charger outran the new-generation Dodge Charger Daytona in sales during the first quarter of 2025.


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Gas Power Charger Models Outsell EV Versions 15 to 1 In The Third Quarter

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