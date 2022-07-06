Gas Prices Approach $5 A Gallon Nationwide - Is This YOUR Idea Of Building It Back Better?

Gas prices present an ever-worsening problem for many in North America, who often rely exclusively on cars to get to where they need to be. According to a study released Monday by AAA, nearly 1 in 4 Americans pay more than $5 per gallon for gas, and prices aren't likely to improve soon. AAA observed national gas prices climbing $0.25 this last week to hit $4.86 on Monday, for a total increase of $0.59 over the previous month and $1.81 since last year. The last 28 days have been bleak, as gas price records have fallen 27 times during this period according to CNN, and oil analyst Andy Lipow expects a national average of $5.05 per gallon within 10 days, even as the White House rolls out its year-round E15 gas program.



