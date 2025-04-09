Gas Prices Are Plunging Everywhere But In California

Call us old-timers, but we remember when you could buy a Whopper for less than two bucks. Now, the burger alone starts at $7 with no fries and no Coke. If that's not a sign of a troubled American economy, we don't know what is. On the occasion some good news breaks through the doom and gloom, like sunlight through the gray rain clouds, it's always cause for celebration. We're happy to report that gas prices are down, falling below $3 per gallon in some areas. It might finally be time to trade that gas-sipping Mitsubishi Mirage in for the full-size Lexus LS you're daydreaming about. Nationwide, prices are down by a little over 4% from this time a year ago, according to AAA. Check the data in our sources for yourself, plain as day. Of course, not all states enjoy these lower prices equally, and we're still a ways off from pre-pandemic prices. Here's what you need to know.



