Gas Prices Are The Highest In History - Is It Biden, Russia Or Trump That Caused This?

Agent009 submitted on 5/12/2022 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:28:35 AM

Views : 800 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.thedrive.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

t's a rough time to be driving a gas guzzler, as global turmoil and supply-side issues continue to drive price increases for motorists. The average price of gas has now reached a new record high of $4.37 a gallon in the US, as reported by Business Insider.

The data comes from AAA, with Tuesday's average price of $4.374 a gallon eclipsing previous records set in recent months. Most notably, this year first saw price records broken back in March, as an average price of $4.17 eclipsed the old record of $4.11 a gallon set during the tumultuous financial conditions of 2008.

As per usual, there's a strong spread between states. California comes in with an average price of $5.84 a gallon, with Hawaii and Nevada similarly posting averages above $5 respectively. It's a sharp contrast to Georgia, which posted the lowest average of just $3.90 a gallon, or Oklahoma at just $3.95.



Read Article


Gas Prices Are The Highest In History - Is It Biden, Russia Or Trump That Caused This?

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)