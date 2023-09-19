Gas Prices Begin To Spin Out Of Control - Biden Promises He Will Do "Something"

Gas prices are at an all-time high for this time of the year, according to the American Automobile Association (AAA).

The AAA published a report late last week, showing a graph of where gas prices have been for the past five years, and at $3.85 on 14 September 2023, the average price per gallon is 15 cents more than it was a year ago. In September 2021, the average national gas price was at $3.18, and the year before that, it stood at $2.21. In 2019, it was $2,56.

"Oil costs are putting upward pressure on pump prices, but the rise is tempered by much lower demand," said Andrew Gross, AAA spokesperson. "The slide in people fueling up is typical, with schools back in session, the days getting shorter, and the weather less pleasant. But the usual decline in pump prices is being stymied for now by these high oil costs."